New Bedford Pastor Arrested on Charges of Rape, Kidnapping

A Massachusetts pastor is behind bars, accused of rape and kidnapping following an investigation in New Bedford, police said Thursday.

Elmer Perez, 44, was arrested Wednesday following the investigation into accusations of sexual assault, police said. He faces charges of rape, witness intimidation, kidnapping, indecent assault and battery and threatening to commit a crime.

Perez is a pastor at Iglesia De Jesucristo Church in New Bedford, according to WJAR-TV.

Police didn't release details outlining the allegations against Perez. It wasn't immediately clear if he had an attorney who could speak to the charges.

Anyone with information related to the investigation is urged to contact New Bedford police at 508-991-6300.