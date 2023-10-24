New court docs shed light on search of Duxbury home where children were killed

Newly-released court documents outline what police were searching for at the Massachusetts home of a woman accused of killing her three children.

Lindsay Clancy of Duxbury is facing charges of murder and strangulation. She allegedly killed Cora, Dawson and Callan at their Summer Street home in January, then tried to end her own life.

Documents made public Tuesday included a search warrant executed at the start of the investigation.

Among the items seized were three cameras, a baby monitor, a journal, four laptops and some medication. Exercise bands, which police believe may have been used to strangle the children, were also taken.

Clancy is accused of tying exercise rope around each of her three children's necks for several minutes, then cutting herself and jumping out a window while her husband was running a pair of errands she'd arranged — all after seeing how long he would be out of the home.

Clancy, whose defense attorney claims that an overmedication of prescription psychiatric drugs led to homicidal and suicidal ideation, pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder charges this February in Plymouth District Court from Brigham and Women's Hospital.

After a new indictment last month, Clancy will be arraigned again Thursday, this time in Plymouth Superior Court. She has been hospitalized since the killings and will appear in court remotely from Tewksbury Hospital.

The killings of the children rocked the Duxbury community. Local first responders have received counseling for what they saw at the home, which Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy Cruz has called "an unimaginable, senseless tragedy."

Details shared by prosecutors at previous court hearings have been disturbing.

The morning of Jan. 24 began as what sounded like a routine day for a parent, prosecutors have outlined, with Lindsay Clancy taking her 5-year-old daughter Cora to the pediatrician for an appointment. She allegedly interacted with the receptionist, nursing staff and doctor, none of whom noticed any issues with her behavior. She was allowed to leave without concern.

The Plymouth County District Attorney's Office announced earlier in the week that Lindsay Clancy allegedly strangled her children — identified as Cora, 5, and Dawson, 3 — while an infant was hospitalized with what prosecutors described as "evidence of harm."

Clancy returned home and went outside with Cora and her 3-year-old son Dawson to play in the snow, prosecutors said. They built a snowman and she sent photos to her mom and husband and texted with them, again with no sign of any distress or trouble. At this point, prosecutors say she began a series of calculated events that would ultimately lead to the deaths of all three children — Cora, Dawson and her infant son Callan.

Clancy texted her husband, who was working in their basement office, to ask him to go to the store to pick up some medicine for the kids and takeout for dinner, prosecutors said. She'd allegedly searched online for the medication and the restaurant she suggested, as well as how long it would take.

Her husband, Patrick Clancy was gone for about 55 minutes, during which time the children were strangled by ligature in the home's basement, prosecutors said.

Cora and Dawson were declared dead at the scene. Callan was taken by medical helicopter to an area hospital, where he remained on life support for several days before succumbing to his injuries.

The 32-year-old Duxbury, Massachusetts, mother faced a judge for the first time during the arraignment, joining the court hearing virtually from a hospital bed, where she was seen masked and with what appeared to be some sort of neck brace. Her lawyer said she is in dire medical condition and isn’t expected to regain the function in her legs.

Lindsay Clancy was taken to South Shore Hospital and then transferred to a Boston-area hospital with several broken bones in her back and rib cage. Her lawyer has said the she is paralyzed from the waist down, adding it's unlikely she'll ever regain motion in her lower body.

Patrick Clancy later told police his wife had been "having one of her best days" after being prescribed various medications and committing herself to McLean Hospital, according to prosecutors. He later released a statement saying he'd forgiven his wife and asking others to do the same.

Lindsay Clancy had worked as a delivery nurse at Massachusetts General Hospital, and letters submitted to her lawyer and submitted in court paint a very different picture from the one shared by prosecutors, saying she "lived to be a mother," and was a valuable resource on motherhood and parenting for many of her friends.

Stacey Kabat, who first met Lindsay when she was a student nurse at Massachusetts General Hospital, said the tragic events of Jan. 24 caused her and many others in the MassGeneral Brigham family "heartbreak since that dreadful night." She said Lindsay is a "strong, compassionate and loving nurse, who no one would ever imagine could harm anyone."