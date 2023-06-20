New details expected to be released Tuesday in Harmony Montgomery murder case

New details are expected to be released Tuesday in the Harmony Montgomery murder case.

The disappearance of the 5-year-old girl and subsequent arrest of her father, Adam Montgomery, for murder, has gained national attention.

On Tuesday, a document is set to be released that could include "graphic details" about the murder investigation, according to the Union Leader. The sealed document was filed by prosecutors in October when they initially charged Adam Montgomery with killing his daughter.

WMUR-TV filed a motion seeking to unseal the document in May, and a judge ultimately ruled that it could be unsealed 10 days after Adam Montgomery stood trial for unrelated weapons charges. That trial ended on June 8 when Montgomery was found guilty on six firearms-related counts.

Adam Montgomery pleaded not guilty last year to second-degree murder, falsifying physical evidence and abuse of a corpse charges. Authorities allege that he killed his daughter, Harmony, by repeatedly striking her in the head with his fist.

He is scheduled to stand trial on those charges in August.

As Manchester, New Hampshire, mourns the death of 5-year-old Harmony Montgomery, we're learning more about the early stages of the police investigation through newly released footage.

Harmony was last seen alive in 2019, when she was 5, but her disappearance only came to light in December 2021. Since then, the case has received national attention. Authorities announced last August that they believed she had been murdered in early December 2019.

Harmony's mother, Crystal Sorey, has been saying since the investigation began that Adam Montgomery must have had something to do with the girl's disappearance and death.

"We've known all along he murdered her," Sorey said last year. "Now we know how, but the huge question remains, where is she?"

In April, police from New Hampshire and Massachusetts searched a wetlands area in Revere as part of the investigation into Harmony's disappearance. But nothing was found.

Authorities are still asking for the public's help finding Harmony's body or providing information about how she was killed by calling or texting 603-203-6060, the state and local police 24-hour tip line.