‘Pins and Needles:' Update on Harmony Montgomery Disappearance Expected Thursday

It's been more than two years since Harmony Montgomery went missing, in a case that has captured the attention of so many across the New England region.

An update from New Hampshire authorities is expected Thursday, however it's not clear at this point what investigators will reveal.

Attorney General John M. Formella and Manchester Police Chief Allen Aldenberg are expected to speak at a media briefing Thursday afternoon. Their agencies have been working alongside federal authorities, including the FBI and the U.S. Marshal's Service.

An update is expected Thursday from authorities investigating the disappearance of Harmony Montgomery.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Harmony was last seen in late 2019 when she was five years old. She was last known to be living with her father in Manchester, New Hampshire. Manchester police have said they began their investigation in December 2019, when they received a report that she had not been seen since late 2019.

Her father, Adam Montgomery, is facing numerous charges including failing to have Harmony in his custody. He has not been charged in her disappearance. Her stepmother, Kayla Montgomery, has also faced arrests.

In June, authorities went through an apartment, removing a number of items including a refrigerator. And in January, law enforcement searched a home on Guilford Street.

"If it's an update without Harmony, we're going to keep looking," volunteer searcher Regina Carr said. "We're resolved to that."

Investigators have not said anything about any new clues they may have uncovered when they conducted a large search in New Hampshire.

Investigators haven’t said much, but the case has prompted complete strangers to get involved. They’re hoping these latest developments will help bring justice for Harmony.

"It's pins and needles," Annie Vega said, who owns the home where Harmony once lived. "I feel almost part of the family. I feel invested."

The New Hampshire Attorney General and Manchester Police Chief are expected to speak at a news briefing Thursday at 2 p.m. You can watch the announcement on NBC10 Boston, both on air and online.