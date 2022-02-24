New Englander Lawmakers Condemn Russian Invasion: ‘We Stand With Ukraine'

News of Russia's military invasion of Ukraine sent shockwaves around the world Thursday, with local lawmakers condemning President Vladimir Putin's actions and expressing support for harsh sanctions against Russia.

U.S. Rep. Bill Keating, D-Massachusetts, who was in Germany this week for meetings over the conflict, said he and a bipartisan group of lawmakers are introducing a sanctions bill that mirrors legislation in the UK aimed at crippling Russia's elite.

"They support Putin, Putin supports them, and that's where he get his political strength, as well," said Keating. "So by targeting them, we're putting the most pressure on Putin himself, because that's where he gets his incredible wealth."

Keating noted that Putin has accumulated enough reserves over the years to get to this point where he could withstand about six months of sanctions.

Rep. Bill Keating, D-Mass., just returned from a trip abroad where Ukraine was the headlining topic in a series of meetings.

Fellow New England lawmakers echoed that sentiment, calling for swift and severe consequences for Putin, as an adviser to Ukraine's president reported Thursday morning that about 40 Ukrainian soldiers had been killed so far in the Russian attack.

“Russia’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine is a violation of international law, and constitutes a massively destabilizing event with repercussions that will be felt for decades to come. Vladimir Putin and his enablers must pay a heavy price for their unjustified aggression,” Congresswoman Lori Trahan, D-Massachusetts, said in a statement. “I support President Biden’s unequivocal commitment to Ukraine and to our NATO allies, and trust that as his Administration continues to monitor and respond to the evolving situation in Europe, he will make every effort to keep Congress informed and engaged. An immediate drawdown of Russian military forces that protects Ukraine’s sovereignty must now be the international community’s top priority.”

"Vladimir Putin will face the full wrath of the transatlantic alliance for violating Ukraine's sovereignty and waging war on the Ukrainian people," Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, D-New Hampshire, said in a statement. "I urge the Biden administration to respond swiftly and in concert with our allies to impose crushing economic sanctions on Kremlin officials, Russian entities and other actors involved in this attack on Ukraine."

"Russia's unprovoked and unconscionable invasion of another sovereign nation is a direct threat not only to the people of Ukraine, but to peace, freedom, and security in every corner of the world," said Sen. Maggie Hassan, D-New Hampshire. "The United States and our allies must bring to bear crippling consequences on Vladimir Putin and the Russian economy as a whole, as we also provide support to the Ukrainian people and our NATO allies. Americans must stand united, and our NATO alliance must stand strong against Putin's aggression."

“The West tried to find a peaceful solution in Ukraine, but Vladimir Putin rejected diplomacy and chose war. He is solely responsible for the unprovoked bloodshed in Ukraine. He will be held accountable before Russia’s next act of aggression," Congressman Seth Moulton, D-Massachusetts, said in a statement. “My thoughts are with the Ukrainian people as they fight for their autonomy and freedom. They did nothing to provoke this violent attack.”

Putin’s actions are the acts of a craven, insecure leader who deserves contempt from us all. And for those that think this is some war in a remote part of the world - make no mistake, this is an act of aggression and violence against all who value peace and democracy. pic.twitter.com/EkZqYnwJr6 — Congressman Bill Keating (@USRepKeating) February 24, 2022

My prayers are with Ukraine tonight. This is a fabricated conflict that could have a massive human toll, all spurred by the delusional aspirations of a weak dictator. We stand with Ukraine. The world is united against Vladimir Putin. — Ed Markey (@SenMarkey) February 24, 2022

1/ Putin’s decision to invade is an evil, panicked move of weakness and will be his defining mistake. The Ukrainian people will fight for as long as it takes to secure their nation from this foreign tyrant, and the United States will stand with them in this fight. — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) February 24, 2022

3/ We must be unceasingly in our assistance to the Ukrainian people. We must levy crippling sanctions on Russia. And we must cut off Putin and his cronies from the global economy. A strong, swift response is vital. — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) February 24, 2022

5/ My thoughts tonight are with the brave Ukrainians who are fighting for their lives right now. As a frequent visitor, I have seen firsthand the love of country that defines Ukraine today, and I will do all I can to make sure America stands by them in this fight. — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) February 24, 2022

Vladimir Putin ignored diplomacy and chose war. He will be held accountable.



Our thoughts are with the Ukrainian people. — Seth Moulton (@sethmoulton) February 24, 2022

Praying for the people of Ukraine tonight. The world must now show that Putin’s evil will never be accepted. The Russian people must now realize who governs in their name. And Americans must now look hard at who was on the wrong side of all this. — Jim Himes (@jahimes) February 24, 2022

I fully support President Biden’s actions—alongside our allies—to impose targeted sanctions against President Putin and his corrupt regime.



America must continue to focus on coordinated diplomacy to de-escalate and resolve this crisis. — Rep. Jim McGovern (@RepMcGovern) February 24, 2022

Putin must be stopped, and he must pay for his crimes committed against the innocent Ukrainian people.



Now, the U.S. and the international community must respond with a sanctions regime unlike any we’ve ever imposed before. — Jim Langevin (@JimLangevin) February 24, 2022

Costs & consequences must be swift, severe, & strong meeting Putin’s attack on the post-WWII world order. It is far past time to fully sanction Russia, Putin, & his oligarchs. — Richard Blumenthal (@SenBlumenthal) February 24, 2022