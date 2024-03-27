New Hampshire

New Hampshire Rep. Annie Kuster won't seek reelection

Kuster was first elected to Congress 12 years ago and represents New Hampshire's 2nd Congressional District

By Staff Reports

Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Rep. Annie Kuster will not be seeking reelection in November, the New Hampshire Democrat announced Wednesday.

"We all have a role to play in standing up for what we believe in, advocating for a better future, and pursuing the change that we want to see. I always said I was not going to stay in Congress forever — I will not be seeking re-election in 2024," Kuster wrote in a statement.

She said she would stay through the end of her term in January 2025.

The Democrat was first elected to Congress 12 years ago and represents New Hampshire's 2nd Congressional District.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Kuster is the founder and co-chair of the Bipartisan Addiction and Mental Health Task Force, the founder and co-chair of the Bipartisan Task Force to End Sexual Violence and the chair of the New Democrat Coalition, which she said she'll continue to lead.

Resources for victims of sexual assault are available through the National Sexual Violence Resources Center and the National Sexual Assault Telephone Hotline at 800-656-4673.

"This work has been many things — rewarding, frustrating, inspiring, and challenging. But, more than anything, it has been an honor," said Kuster. "As your congresswoman, I have had the chance to meet directly with the people who make New Hampshire such an incredible place to live, work, and raise a family."

More New Hampshire news

New Hampshire Mar 25

NH man charged with shooting up vehicles, kidnapping man at gunpoint

New Hampshire Mar 18

Baby seal rescued after getting trapped between rocks in NH jetty

New Hampshire Mar 26

Manager stole from NH farm-to-table restaurant for years, prosecutors say

This article tagged under:

New Hampshire
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us