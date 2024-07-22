New Hampshire's Democratic delegates pledge unanimous support for Kamala Harris

Kamala Harris received President Joe Biden's endorsement Sunday after he announced he was dropping his reelection bid, but Harris is not the Democratic nominee until the necessary number of delegates say so.

The more than 4,000 delegates released by Biden, of which he won during the primary, are now free to select any new candidate.

Harris, who said Sunday that it is her intention to earn and win this nomination, is already receiving some support from one New England state.

New Hampshire's Democratic pledged convention delegates met Sunday night to unanimously endorse Harris to be the party's presidential nominee.

The Granite State's 25 pledged delegates released a statement saying they're proud to follow Biden's lead and endorse Harris, who they called phenomenally qualified.

“She has served as a prosecutor, California’s Attorney General, a United States Senator, and as Vice President. She is a trailblazer, and she is not done in her service to our nation," the statement read.

Some lawmakers in Massachusetts were part of dozens calling on Joe Biden to step aside in recent weeks following his disastrous debate performance against Donald Trump in June.

"Our endorsement reflects the sentiments of the historic number of Granite State voters who supported the Biden-Harris ticket in the 2024 NH Presidential Primary," the statement continued. "Kamala Harris will defeat the Trump-Vance ticket, their dangerous Project 2025 agenda, and will build upon the successes and values of the Biden-Harris Administration."

The statement, signed by all 25 of New Hampshire's delegates, said they're looking forward to the DNC in August, as well as the next 107 days of campaigning for Harris.

For her part, the vice president said she will do everything in her power to unite the Democratic Party and unite our nation "to defeat Donald Trump and his extreme Project 2025 agenda."

Earlier Sunday, New England politicians were quick to react to the bombshell announcement from Biden, thanking him for his "selfless" decision to put his party and his country first, with some also eagerly endorsing Harris.