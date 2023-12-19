New Bedford

New info on ‘Baby Doe' found dead at New Bedford fort as DA seeks leads

The official cause and manner of the baby's death won't be released until autopsy on "Baby Doe" is done, and the district attorney said "it is imperative" that anyone with information about what happened to him come forward

By Asher Klein

An aerial view of Fort Taber in New Bedford, Massachusetts.
NBC10 Boston

Investigators have discovered more information about the baby whose body was found at Fort Taber in New Bedford, Massachusetts, last month but are asking for the public's help as they continue looking into what led to the child's death.

The baby was a boy and likely died between one and four weeks before his body was discovered in a thicket by a walking path Saturday, Dec. 9, according to the Bristol County District Attorney's Office, but investigators were still working to identify the baby. He was being referred to as "Baby Doe."

The child's remains were discovered in a plastic bag wrapped in a blanket by a woman and her niece out for a walk near Fort Taber about 12:40 p.m. that afternoon, prosecutors said. Neither they nor a man nearby who called 911 after the woman who discovered the body cried out were found to be connected to the baby's death, investigators concluded.

The body taken to the Massachusetts Medical Examiner's Office, prosecutors said. Their work had yet to conclude, and the official cause and manner of the baby's death won't be released until the autopsy is done.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

"This is a terrible tragedy, especially when it occurs during the Christmas season. We should all keep the infant in our prayers," District Attorney Tomas Quinn said in a statement. "As part of our efforts, we have expedited and are utilizing advanced forensic technology in an attempt to establish a familial link to the deceased infant. If you have any information about this case, it is imperative that you come forward. No piece of information is insignificant."

Anyone with information about what happened was asked to call New Bedford police at 508-991-6300 or Massachusetts State Police detectives at 508-961-1901. Anonymous tips can be sent via text to the number CRIMES (274637) with the word "Bristol"

Among the evidence under review in the case is weeks' worth of surveillance footage from the area around the Civil War-era fort and genealogic and forensic testing done by an outside lab in Texas, prosecutors said.

Since the baby's remains were found, advocates have been trying to raise awareness about Massachusetts' safe haven law to prevent another child from meeting the same fate.

An infant's remains were found at Fort Taber in New Bedford, Massachusetts, over the weekend. Now advocates are trying to raise awareness about the state's Safe Haven act, which gives desperate parents a safe option to leave their newborn child.

This article tagged under:

New BedfordMassachusettsdeath investigation
