New Kids On The Block bring their 2024 tour to Mansfield

The New Kids On The Block announced their "Magic Summer 2024" tour on Monday and included a date in Massachusetts.

They will be stopping at the Xfinity Center in Mansfield, MA on August 10th.

The Boston boy band will have Paula Abdul and Jazzy Jeff as special guests during the tour.

More than 2 decades after the original "Magic Summer" tour, the band announced a new series of concerts.

The group said that while their regular tours have featured the guests, this tour will have the group front and center.

More information about tickets here.