New restaurant opening in former Craigie on Main space in Cambridge

A new dining spot is on its way to Cambridge, and it will move into the space where a nationally-recognized restaurant had once been.

According to an article in The Boston Globe, Fallow Kin is planning to open on Main Street, taking over the former Craigie on Main space between Central Square and Kendall Square, and Conor Dennehy and Danielle Ayer (Talulla) and Marcos Sanchez (Gray's Hall, Tasting Counter, Tres Gatos) are behind it. The article says that Fallow Kin will be a farm-to-table spot focusing on local ingredients and sustainability (a small urban farm will be next door) and that smaller plates will be offered on the dinner menu while there will also be the option of a multi-course tasting menu via a small chef's counter. If all goes as planned, Fallow Kin will open later this year.

Tony Maws first opened Craigie on Main in 2008, receiving countless awards while Maws himself won a James Beard Foundation Award for Best Chef: Northeast in 2011. The restaurant closed in 2021.

The address for the upcoming Fallow Kin is 853 Main Street, Cambridge, MA, 02139.

