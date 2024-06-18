Boston Restaurant Talk

New restaurant opening in former Craigie on Main space in Cambridge

By Boston Restaurant Talk

<strong>Craigie on Main | Craigie Burger (Ranked No. 21)</strong>
Facebook/Craigie on Main

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A new dining spot is on its way to Cambridge, and it will move into the space where a nationally-recognized restaurant had once been.

STAY IN THE KNOW

icon

Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.
icon

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

According to an article in The Boston Globe, Fallow Kin is planning to open on Main Street, taking over the former Craigie on Main space between Central Square and Kendall Square, and Conor Dennehy and Danielle Ayer (Talulla) and Marcos Sanchez (Gray's Hall, Tasting Counter, Tres Gatos) are behind it. The article says that Fallow Kin will be a farm-to-table spot focusing on local ingredients and sustainability (a small urban farm will be next door) and that smaller plates will be offered on the dinner menu while there will also be the option of a multi-course tasting menu via a small chef's counter. If all goes as planned, Fallow Kin will open later this year.

Tony Maws first opened Craigie on Main in 2008, receiving countless awards while Maws himself won a James Beard Foundation Award for Best Chef: Northeast in 2011. The restaurant closed in 2021.

The address for the upcoming Fallow Kin is 853 Main Street, Cambridge, MA, 02139.

[A related post from our sister site (Boston's Hidden Restaurants): List of Restaurant Closings and Openings in the Boston Area]

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

Boston 19 mins ago

Child hit by pickup truck in Mattapan, Boston police say

Lynn 25 mins ago

Motorcyclist killed in crash in Lynn

Please help keep Boston Restaurant Talk and Boston's Hidden Restaurants going by making a one-time contribution or via a monthly subscription. Thanks! (Donations are non-deductible.)

  

Copyright Boston - Boston's Hidden Restaurants

This article tagged under:

Boston Restaurant Talk
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us