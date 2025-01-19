Saturday Night Live

Is there a new ‘Saturday Night Live' tonight? What to know

Here's everything to know ahead of the sketch comedy's return.

Live from New York, is it Saturday night?

Coming off a hiatus, the iconic sketch comedy show will return tonight for the first time since Dec. 21, 2024.

Who will host 'SNL' this week?

Comedian Dave Chappelle is set to host for the fourth time, with this episode coming just two days before the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump.

Chappelle famously was the first host after Trump's win in 2016, when he famously said, "I'm wishing Donald Trump luck, and I'm going to give him a chance. And we, the historically disenfranchised, demand that he give us one, too."

What musical guest will be on 'SNL' this week?

Tonight's musical guest will be GloRilla.

What other 'SNL' hosts have been announced for 2025?

On Jan. 25, the host will be "A Complete Unknown" star Timothée Chalamet, who will also serve as the musical guest for the episode.

After that, the show will take another break before returning in mid-February, when it will have a new episode that will be followed a Sunday night live broadcast of “SNL50: The Anniversary Special” on Feb. 16.

