Newton's well-known Moldova Restaurant is closing

"Business conditions in 2024 have made it unfeasible to continue operating the restaurant as a business, and as a result we lost our lease," the restaurant said in an Instagram post

By Boston Restaurant Talk

Sour cherry crepes at the Moldova Restaurant in Newton, Massachusetts.
Suzanne Kreiter/The Boston Globe via Getty Images, File

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

An award-winning restaurant in Newton that features Eastern European food is shutting down.

According to a source, Moldova Restaurant in the Nonantum section of the city is getting ready to close, with an Instagram post from the Watertown Street spot saying the following:

Dear Valued Customers, It is with a heavy heart that I write to inform you that Moldova Restaurant will be closing its doors permanently as of Dec 29th. This decision was not made lightly. Business conditions in 2024 have made it unfeasible to continue operating the restaurant as a business, and as a result we lost our lease. Restoring to normal business operations that makes financial sense is a long journey, and we decided that it's in the best interest of our team and my family to take a step back for now....We invite you to visit us one last time before we close. Thank you once again for the wonderful memories. We will miss you and cherish the time we spent together.

Moldova first opened in 2016, serving traditional dishes found in the country of Moldova and being recognized by a number of publications including Boston Magazine and The Boston Globe over the years.

The address for Moldova Restaurant is 344 Watertown Street, Newton, MA, 02458. Its website can be found at tastemoldova.com.

