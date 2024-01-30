Newton mom files lawsuit against striking teachers

For an eight day, schools in Newton, Massachusetts, have been canceled as the teachers strike shows no signs of slowing.

As students remain out of the classroom, the teachers are now facing a new lawsuit from a mother.

That mom of three students in the Newton School District said she supports the teachers and wants them to get a fair contract, but she needs her children to be back in school.

This comes as the school committee chair said they're getting closer on many of the issues that have divided the district and teachers' union during this contract negotiation.

However, the biggest sticking point remains the teachers' salaries, with the chair saying they're 2.75% apart on wages over the life of the contract.

The mayor said they're trying to get creative with the budget without any layoffs in the schools or cuts to other municipal services, like police and fire. But she insists there's still not enough funding.

The mom who filed the lawsuit said she wants the negotiations to continue, so the teachers can get paid what they're worth, but she needs her children to be in the classroom while those negotiations are ongoing.

"We want to be heard. I want to be heard. My daughter wants to be heard. We want a judge to see our pain and get this to an end," said Lital Asher-Dotan, who filed the lawsuit.

"There was progress. And you know, look, we're checking off boxes of all these other issues, and a lot of them are important issues, don't get me wrong. But at the end of the day, when you're still $20 million apart over the life of the contract, at some point we've got to address that," said Chris Brezski, chair of the Newton School Committee.

Brezski said while they plan to negotiate Tuesday, there's no set time for those sessions to begin.