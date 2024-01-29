Schools in Newton closed for a 7th day as teachers head back to picket line

The second week without school has begun for students in Newton, Massachusetts, as teachers are heading back to the picket line on Monday.

Negoitiations fell apart once again over the weekend, and now the teachers' union is facing even steeper fines.

Since no deal was reached Sunday night before the deadline, the Newton Teachers Association will incurr an additonal $50,000 fine, which put the total near half a million dollars.

There were hopes on both sides going into the weekend that an agreement would be hashed out. Teachers will go back to the picket line for the eleventh consecutive day, while students will miss out on their seventh day of school.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Both sides said they're sympathic with parents who are having to, once again, figure out chidcare on Monday. However, that hasn't been enough to get them compromised.

The teachers strike in Newton, Massachusetts, will enter second full week after no agreement was reached over the weekend to get students back into classrooms, and both sides are placing the blame on the other side of the bargaining table. Follow NBC10 Boston on... Instagram: instagram.com/nbc10boston TikTok: tiktok.com/@nbc10boston Facebook: facebook.com/NBC10Boston X: twitter.com/NBC10Boston

The teachers disagreed with the school committee's claim that the union's proposal is $26 million above what they're offering and that it's unaffortable.

"They're saying they can't afford the $15 million difference between our proposal and their proposal? Baloney. Baloney," said Michael Zilles, president of the Newton Teachers Association.

"We are unwilling to sign an unsustainable contract that results in teacher layoffs. Similarly, we are unwilling to lay off police officers, firefighters and other municipal employees," said Mayor Ruthanne Fuller.

Negotiations resume Monday with another rally planned for 1 p.m. outside City Hall.