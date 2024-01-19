Schools closed Friday in Newton as teachers go on strike

School is out Friday morning in Newton, Massachusetts, after teachers voted to go on strike. The decision comes after more than a year of failed contract negotiations.

Newton Mayor Ruthanne Fuller made it clear: if the teachers voted to strike, there would be no school Friday. However, the question for parents now is – for how long?

The teachers' union and the school committee have been trying to come to terms on a new contract since October of 2022.

The district said it's offering competitive compensation for teachers, while the union argued the proposed pay raises aren't even keeping up with inflation.

"I want the people who work in my classroom and work in my building and across our district to be able to live on their salary," said Ashley Raven, preschool special education teacher.

"This strike is a choice. It is a unilateral and willful action on behalf of the unions to close our schools. There will emerge no winners from this, only losers, and our kids will lose the most," said Christopher Brezski, chair of the Newton School Committee.

There is a mediation session scheduled for 3 p.m. Friday. But the school committee chair said he's hopeful both sides can get back at the negotiating table even sooner.