NH Gov. Chris Sununu Involved in Car Crash in Concord, No One Hurt

An elderly man crashed his car into a vehicle driving New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu on Friday, state police said.

No one was hurt in the collision, which took place about 8:05 a.m. in Concord on South Street at Thorndike Street, police said.

They said that the driver, a 79-year-old Concord resident, is believed to have pulled his Chevy Malibu from Thorndike onto South Street in front of a New Hampshire State Police vehicle that was taking Sununu to the State House. That's when the collision happened.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call state police at 603-223-8769.