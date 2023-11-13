New Hampshire

NH man among 5 US troops killed in military helicopter crash over the Mediterranean

Staff Sgt. Tanner W. Grone, 26, of Gorham, died when the MH-60 Blackhawk helicopter he was in crashed over the weekend

By Tara Copp

U.S. Army

A New Hampshire man was among the five Army aviation special operations forces killed when their MH-60 Blackhawk helicopter crashed in the Eastern Mediterranean, The Pentagon announced Monday.

The military’s European Command said the helicopter went down over the weekend during an air refueling mission as part of military training.

The five service members who died were Chief Warrant Officer 3 Stephen R. Dwyer, 38, of Clarksville, Tennessee; Chief Warrant Officer 2 Shane M. Barnes, 34, of Sacramento, California; Staff Sgt. Tanner W. Grone, 26, of Gorham, New Hampshire; Sgt. Andrew P. Southard, 27, of Apache Junction, Arizona; and Sgt. Cade M. Wolfe, 24, of Mankato, Minnesota.

"Our thoughts and prayers remain with the families of the fallen," the Department of Defense said in a statement. "The U.S. Army's Combat Readiness Center is conducting an investigation into the incident."

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The U.S. has built up its force presence in the Eastern Mediterranean and the Middle East in response to Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack on Israel. There are two carrier strike groups operating in the region, U.S. Air Force squadrons have received additional crews and warplanes, and U.S. special operations forces have been added to help Israel in efforts to rescue hostages taken into Gaza.

Army aviation special operations forces are assigned to the 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment based at Fort Campbell, Kentucky. The group has almost 3,000 soldiers and more than 200 aircraft, according to the U.S. Army Special Operations Command.

More New Hampshire news

New Hampshire 3 hours ago

Hiker with frozen feet rescued in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 4 hours ago

Fire destroys home in Bristol, New Hampshire

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

New Hampshire
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us