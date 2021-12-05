Local

New Hampshire

NH Man Arrested for Possession of Child Sexual Abuse Images

Levesque already had an active warrant for simple assault related to a domestic violence incident

By Jake Levin

Getty Images

Charges have been announced against a New Hampshire man accused of having images of child sexual abuse in his possession.

Jared Levesque, 22, was arrested by police in Nashua on Friday following an investigation of an electronic device he owned which was found to have images of child sexual abuse.

Levesque, who already had an active warrant for failure to appear in court for simple assault relating to a domestic violence incident, was charged with possession of child sexual abuse images, a Class A felony in New Hampshire.

Nashua police said they initially began investigating Levesque in May after receiving a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC).

If convicted, Levesque faces up to 15 years in prison.

He was released on $2,750 cash bail and will be arraigned in Hillsborough County Superior Court at a later date. It is unclear if Levesque has an attorney.

