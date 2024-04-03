NH man wins age discrimination lawsuit against Market Basket

A jury awarded a man from New Hampshire more than $134,000 in an age discrimination lawsuit against Market Basket, according to a report.

Rodney Martinez was hired as a product associate for a Market Basket in Manchester in 2012, Boston.com reported. He was 55 years old.

However, he claimed that when he was about 59 years old, the company constantly failed to promote him from part-time to full-time because of his age — even after working over 45 hours a week, Boston.com reported.

He said he was interested in a full-time position when he applied for the job and throughout his time at the Manchester store, according Boston.com, citing a court filing.

Market Basket claimed he didn't express interest in becoming full-time.

In 2019, a 27-year-old part-time worker was promoted to full-time instead of Martinez, Boston.com reported. That same year, another worker was promoted after the 27-year-old was terminated.

The jury found that Market Basket violated the federal Age Discrimination in Employment Act and the state's Law Against Discrimination.

Martinez was 62 when he filed the complaint in federal court in Concord back in 2022.