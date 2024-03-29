School bus driver who stalked 8-year-old boy sentenced to 9 years in prison

A former school bus driver who stalked and threatened an 8-year-old boy in New Hampshire was sentenced on Thursday to nine years in prison.

Michael Chick, of Eliot, Maine, who pleaded guilty in federal court last month to one count of cyberstalking, also was sentenced to three years' supervised release.

Chick worked as a bus driver for First Student, a contractor, and drove routes in the southeastern New Hampshire towns of Greenland and Rye. He was arrested in 2022.

A Maine man who drove a school bus in New Hampshire is facing interstate stalking charges over disturbing allegations involving an 8-year-old boy.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Prosecutors alleged he gave a student at Greenland Central School cellphones with instructions to take inappropriate photos of himself, placed tracking devices on his parents' vehicles and made multiple nighttime visits to their home, according to court documents.

The boy told investigators Chick used a story about a group of criminals he called "The Team" who would kill his family, kidnap him and torture him if he did not comply with his demands.

The boy's parents reported what they considered to be Chick's obsession with their son. Chick was reassigned to different bus routes but continued to contact the boy, according to the court documents. The family reported him to police again after finding two cellphones in a lunchbox in the boy's room.

After police obtained a search warrant for Chick's home, they said they found another prepaid cellphone, a camera, rubber gloves, candy-flavored liquor, candy, children's underwear and other clothing, toys and a GPS vehicle tracker.

Police also said they found handwritten notes with graphic sexual instructions, as well as "a series of notebook-lined paper containing handwritten instructions on keeping a secret, specifically from parents, teachers, and police officers in order for your family to not be killed."

Resources for victims of sexual assault are available through the National Sexual Violence Resources Center and the National Sexual Assault Telephone Hotline at 800-656-4673, and Massachusetts provides this list of statewide and resources for sexual assault survivors.

Additionally, police said they found computer-generated documents with direct and specific threats. One photographed in the court document reads, "THIS IS NOT WORKING. WE ARE DONE F****** AROUND. MAKE THIS HAPPEN NOW OR THE KID DISAPPEARS." Another, which is not photographed, reads, "SAY GOODBYE. WE ARE DOING THIS. DO NOT RUN. DO NOT HIDE. WE KNOW WHERE TO GET YOU. YOU HAD TO HAVE KNOWN THIS DAY WAS COMING. YOU HAVE BEEN F****** UP WAY TOO MUCH. YOU HAVE FAILED TO MEET OUR DEMANDS."

"Michael Chick's crimes caused unimaginable pain and fear for the survivor and his family. It is only because of their bravery and diligence that the defendant's crimes were uncovered," U.S. Attorney Jane Young said in a statement after he was sentenced Thursday. "While Michael Chick's incarceration will not erase the trauma he inflicted, it will hopefully provide some measure of justice for the survivor and his family."

A judge had previously rejected a plea deal that included a six-year prison sentence, saying it was not long enough.

Michael Chick was arrested Friday evening in Eliot. He appeared in federal court in New Hampshire on Monday, and he was ordered to remain in custody pending a detention hearing on Aug. 18.