NH resort hot tub believed to be source of Legionella exposure that left 1 dead, another sick: health officials

A hot tub at a New Hampshire resort "may have been the source of Legionella exposure" for two out-of-state residents who stayed at the resort last month, the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services said Tuesday.

A Massachusetts resident died from the disease, according to health officials. The other, a Rhode Island resident, was hospitalized.

There were no additional cases of Legionnaires' disease associated with this case, health officials said. The hot tub at the Mountain View Grand Resort and Spa in Whitefield remains closed and poses no threat to the public.

Initial testing didn't find Legionella in the resort's water system or in any other sources, DHHS said, adding it continues to work with the Department of Environmental Services and Mountain View Grand Resort and Spa to "address" the results of the investigation.

Legionnaires disease is a serious type of pneumonia caused by Legionella bacteria, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It spreads when someone inhales tiny droplets of contaminated water, commonly found in hot tubs, industrial air conditioning systems and even drinking water.