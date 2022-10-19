No School in Haverhill for Third Straight Day as Strike Pushes on

Students in Haverhill, Massachusetts are missing school for a third straight day, after negotiations between the teachers' union and school committee there fell through late Tuesday over money.

Teachers in Haverhill have been on strike since Monday, as gridlock continues between them and school district leaders amid contract negotiations. Malden teachers were on strike Monday as well, but students there returned to class Tuesday, after a tentative deal was struck.

The school committee in Haverhill has turned to the courts for help, and a preliminary injunction was issued Tuesday ordering Haverhill teachers to end their strike. But at this point, it doesn't appear the order will quiet them, as a third day of picketing looms.

Negotiators in Haverhill did not get closer to a resolution Tuesday, with teachers remaining on strike.

“We feel the rug was pulled from under us and they seemingly walked back the offer that we were talking about,” Haverhill Education Association President Tim Briggs said during a press conference outside the union’s headquarters Tuesday evening.

Briggs shared his disappointment with how negotiations fell through Tuesday, claiming the school district reverted to a deal they offered Sunday, essentially erasing any progress and concessions the union said they’ve made.

"We really do assume good intentions. We’re not sure what the intentions are at this time," Briggs said.

The union said negotiations fell apart because of “financial” issues that the district did not agree on; money the union was told the city doesn’t have.

“We recognize there are limitations but the finances… the city is not in the financial shape they’re claiming,” Briggs said.

As striking Haverhill teachers and their supporters rallied in front of City Hall on Tuesday, a superior court judge ordered them back to work, again. The union ignored judge James Lang’s first order issued late Monday, and it’s likely they will ignore this one as well.

Pressure is mounting on teachers who still have no deal and are now faced with possible fines after a superior court judge threatened to hold the roughly 800 of them in contempt for twice ignoring orders to return to work.

The union wants compensation for all the work teachers are doing to make up for vacant positions and what they’ve put up with during the pandemic. They also are demanding a safer environment for teachers and students.

The Haverhill school district issued a statement that read in part:

“We know the strike is an incredible hardship for the teachers, parents, and especially our students. We are committed to continuing negotiations with the hope of reaching an agreement as soon as possible. It is our goal to get everyone back in the classroom as soon as possible.”

The Haverhill Teachers Negotiating Committee also issued a statement Tuesday night — pushing back on claims made by the union.

"The Haverhill Negotiating Subcommittee spent more than four hours at the table today striving to reach an agreement with the HEA over a new contract. Most of the day was spent discussing contract language—very little time was spent today talking about our financial package," the statement read in part.

Haverhill's second day of no school follows negations taking a step back Monday, when school district officials there said that the proposed contract from teachers would mean layoffs.

"While many are focused on portraying a false narrative regarding the negotiations, we remain focused solely on developing a resolution to the contract to get students back in the classroom and give teachers a fair, and fiscally responsible contract," it continued.

The school committee’s attorney explained that one potential way the district is looking to end the strike is through penalties.

“What happened in Brookline back in May was the court there imposed a $50,000 fine the first day, increased by $10,000 every day thereafter that the union engaged in the strike. Whether this judge follows the same pattern I don’t know but that’s what we have proposed,” attorney David Connelly said.

Negotiations are expected to resume on Wednesday at 1 p.m.