New Hampshire

Northern lights visible Sunday night in New Hampshire, Maine

The Mount Washington Observatory shared a photo on social media saying the Aurora Borealis were visible from the summit as of 8:30 p.m. Sunday

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

Mount Washington Observatory

There was a beautiful display of the Northern Lights on Sunday in parts of New England.

The Mount Washington Observatory shared a photo on social media saying the Aurora Borealis were visible from the summit as of 8:30 p.m.

The observatory said they had also seen images from central New Hampshire and northern Maine showing off the special sight.

This is the second Sunday in a row that some lucky stargazers in northern Maine were treated to a light show in the sky.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Last weekend, the National Weather Service bureau in Caribou posted a picture that showed the Northern Lights glowing in the skies across the runway to the north.

Both times, the phenomenon has been captured on the New England Outdoor Center's StarCam.

New England Outdoor Center
Northern Lights captured on the New England Outdoor Center camera on Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023.

Northern Lights, also known as aurora borealis, are most often seen in Alaska, Canada and Scandinavia, but an 11-year solar cycle that's expected to peak in 2024 is making the lights visible in places farther to the south.

The spectacle occurs when a magnetic solar wind slams into the Earth's magnetic field and causes atoms in the upper atmosphere to glow. The lights appear suddenly and the intensity varies.

More on the Northern Lights

Maine Nov 6

Northern Lights grace skies over part of Maine

Northern Lights Sep 23

Northern lights activity is sky-high, and scientists say more is yet to come

The Associated Press contributed to this report

This article tagged under:

New HampshireNorthern Lights
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us