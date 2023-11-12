Northern lights visible Sunday night in New Hampshire, Maine

There was a beautiful display of the Northern Lights on Sunday in parts of New England.

The Mount Washington Observatory shared a photo on social media saying the Aurora Borealis were visible from the summit as of 8:30 p.m.

The observatory said they had also seen images from central New Hampshire and northern Maine showing off the special sight.

This is the second Sunday in a row that some lucky stargazers in northern Maine were treated to a light show in the sky.

Last weekend, the National Weather Service bureau in Caribou posted a picture that showed the Northern Lights glowing in the skies across the runway to the north.

Both times, the phenomenon has been captured on the New England Outdoor Center's StarCam.

New England Outdoor Center Northern Lights captured on the New England Outdoor Center camera on Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023.

Northern Lights, also known as aurora borealis, are most often seen in Alaska, Canada and Scandinavia, but an 11-year solar cycle that's expected to peak in 2024 is making the lights visible in places farther to the south.

The spectacle occurs when a magnetic solar wind slams into the Earth's magnetic field and causes atoms in the upper atmosphere to glow. The lights appear suddenly and the intensity varies.

The Associated Press contributed to this report