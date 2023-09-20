Nursing shortage causing burnout, impacting patient care, Mass. advocates say

There are growing concerns among nurses across the Bay State, who say a staffing crisis is causing burnout and impacting patient care.

The past year and a half has seen more than 12,000 unsafe staffing reports, according to the Massachusetts Nurses Association, which is arguing that nurses are having to care for too many patients at once.

The group has been lobbying to get legislation passed to limit the number of patients they see on any given day for nearly 30 years.

Massachusetts nursing homes are seeing a historically high worker shortage.

The argument is that nurses are being forced by hospitals to tend to six to eight patients, or more, at a time — with the nurse's association saying that's double what is considered safe, citing a study in the Journal of American Medical Association.

Another concern is that fewer nurses will be willing to work under the current conditions.

Meanwhile, hospitals have been pushing to pass a bill that would make a pandemic-era provision allowing soon-to-be nurses and recent graduates to start practicing a permanent measure.

Currently, there are about 19,000 job vacancies in Massachusetts hospitals, according to the Massachusetts Health and Hospital Association.

A new bill addressing the issue will be discussed during a hearing at the State House on Wednesday at 9 a.m.