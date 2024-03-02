One dead after fire at three-family home in Chicopee

The victim, who was described only as an adult, was found inside the home on the first floor.

By Thea DiGiammerino

Department of Fire Services

One person has died after a fire at a three-family home in Chicopee, Massachusetts, on Saturday.

The state Fire Marshal's Office said crews responded to the home on Southwick Street around 9:30 a.m. after a passerby saw smoke.

The victim, who was described only as an adult, was found dead inside the home, on the first floor.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine cause of death.

A dog also died in the fire, but firefighters were able to rescue a cat. No one else was home at the time.

“Our hearts go out to the family after this tragedy,” Chicopee Fire Chief Daniel P. Stamborski said. “It’s a sad day for them and our community.”

The cause remains under investigation, though officials said it does not appear suspicious. The Chicopee Fire Department, Chicopee Police Department, Massachusetts State Police, the State Fire Marshal’s office and Hampden County DA’s office are all involved in the investigation.

No other details were immediately available.

