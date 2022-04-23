Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
mbta

Out-Of-Service Red Line Train Derails Outside of Kendall/MIT Station

The train wasn't carrying any passengers, and no one was harmed

By Evan Ringle

An out-of-service Red Line train approaching the Kendal/MIT station derailed earlier today when switching from the northbound to southbound tracks.

The derailment came from the first wheel on the train, which slowly caused the train to come off the tracks.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

There were no passengers aboard the train when the derailment occurred, and there were no injuries from the incident.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

According to the official MBTA's official Twitter account, an investigation is currently underway, and already-planned shuttle buses are being extended to include Park Street while the station re-rails the train and inspects it for safety.

More Stories

Pembroke 2 hours ago

Driver Dies Following SUV, Pickup Truck Collision in Pembroke

Massachusetts 3 hours ago

MIT Researchers Propose Fighting Lyme on Nantucket with Mice

This article tagged under:

mbtaBOSTONred lineBoston Ttrain accident
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us