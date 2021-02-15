Outages, Slick Roads: Residents Gear Up for Another Wintry Blast

The recent nor’easter dumped 18 inches of snow on Fitchburg, Massachusetts.

Glenn Lemieux would rather deal with that than what’s coming.

“Snow is easy. Snow is easier," he said. "Ice is dangerous. Ice is the worst.”

And that’s what’s expected, so the sand-salt mix near the city's Department of Public Works was a popular place on Monday. Dale Abbott among those loading up to get ready.

“For the 2 to 4 inches of whatever we're supposed to get tomorrow, tonight. Ice... half an inch. Ice is a pain in the [expletive], it is. But you’ve got to deal with it,” Abbott said.

Deal with it whether it’s just your walkway or the streets of Fitchburg.

This Evening: Cloudy with a few sprinkles and flurries. Temps around 30. Overnight Monday Night: A wintry mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain changing to rain late south & east. Temperatures around freezing. Tuesday: AM interior freezing rain, northern snow, otherwise rain showers. Highs near 40 south, 30 north.

Public Works commissioner Nick Bosonetto is in charge of that. If it was just snow they’d pre-treat the roads and plow all night like they did with the nor’easter. But they can’t do that with an ice storm.

“Our plan tonight is to let the 2 inches of snow fall, let the ice fall on top of the snow and then we’ll be able to plow it because the ice won’t be on top of the roadway," Bosonetto said.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation is advising motorists to use caution if they must travel during the storm. Tuesday morning's commute is expected to be particularly bad.

“Everyone traveling should monitor the forecast and expect to travel at slower speeds tonight into tomorrow afternoon,” MassDOT Highway Administrator Jonathan Gulliver said. “We advise people to keep a safe distance behind other vehicles and allow for plenty of time to slow down and to reduce speeds when making turns or traveling on highway on and off ramps.”

The massive weather system has sent temperatures plunging from coast to coast.

Driving is one big concern in an ice storm. The other is power outages. Eversource is getting ready.

“We do have external crews from out of state throughout New England and we have some crews coming in from Canada as well arriving today to help with the assistance of the outages and damage to the system," said Reid Lamberty, a spokesman for the utility company.

They expect ice to bring down tree limbs and limbs to bring down power lines. And it will take longer for crews to negotiate icy roads to get to those lines and restore power.

National Grid is also getting ready with more than 1,300 crews gearing up for the storm.