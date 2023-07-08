Water at over 50 Mass. beaches deemed unsafe Saturday

Over 50 Massachusetts beaches had water quality posts active Saturday, which was expected to be a big beach day statewide.

A beach being "posted" means the water quality is unsafe and swimming may cause illness. State authorities monitor the water quality at beaches on the ocean and at lakes.

Here is the full list from a Massachusetts website as of 8:20 a.m. on Saturday:

Municipality Beach Beach Type Posting Reason Agawam Robinson Pond Beach (DCR) Freshwater Bacterial Exceedance Ashby Damon Pond Beach (DCR) Freshwater Bacterial Exceedance Ashland Hopkinton Reservoir - Upper Beach (DCR) Freshwater Bacterial Exceedance Athol Ellis Beach Freshwater Bacterial Exceedance Beverly Brackenbury Marine Bacterial Exceedance Beverly Dane Street - Bathhouse Marine Bacterial Exceedance Beverly Mingo Marine Bacterial Exceedance Beverly Obear Park Marine Bacterial Exceedance Beverly Woodbury Marine Bacterial Exceedance Boston Constitution Beach (DCR) Marine Bacterial Exceedance Boston Malibu Beach (DCR) Marine Bacterial Exceedance Boston Savin Hill Beach (DCR) Marine Bacterial Exceedance Boston Tenean Beach (DCR) Marine Bacterial Exceedance Brookfield South Pond Freshwater Bacterial Exceedance Charlemont Cold River Pool (DCR) Freshwater Bacterial Exceedance Chatham Bucks Creek Marine Bacterial Exceedance Clarksburg Mauserts Pond (DCR) Freshwater Bacterial Exceedance Concord Silver Hill Association Freshwater Bacterial Exceedance Dennis Clipper Lane Marine Bacterial Exceedance Dennis Follins Pond Marine Bacterial Exceedance Duxbury Landing Road Marine Bacterial Exceedance Duxbury West End Marine Bacterial Exceedance Falmouth Old Silver - Public Beach North Marine Bacterial Exceedance Framingham Learned Pond Beach Freshwater Bacterial Exceedance Framingham Waushakum Beach Freshwater Bacterial Exceedance Gardner Dunn Pond (DCR) Freshwater Bacterial Exceedance Hingham Martin's Cove Marine Bacterial Exceedance Hingham North Beach Marine Bacterial Exceedance Lynn Kings Beach (DCR) Marine Bacterial Exceedance Lynn Lynn Beach (DCR) Marine Bacterial Exceedance Marshfield Green Harbor Marine Bacterial Exceedance Mashpee Mashpee Shores Assoc. Freshwater Algae/Cyanobacteria Advisory Mashpee Santuit Pond - Bryants Neck Freshwater Algae/Cyanobacteria Advisory Mashpee Santuit Pond Estate Assoc. Freshwater Algae/Cyanobacteria Advisory Mashpee Santuit Pond - Town Landing Freshwater Algae/Cyanobacteria Advisory Mashpee Trustees of the Reservation (Mashpee Pond) Freshwater Algae/Cyanobacteria Advisory Mashpee Trustees of the Reservation (Wakeby Pond) Freshwater Algae/Cyanobacteria Advisory Mashpee Wakeby-Attaquin Freshwater Algae/Cyanobacteria Advisory Mashpee Wakeby Pond - Camp Farley Freshwater Algae/Cyanobacteria Advisory Milton Houghton's Pond @ Bathhouse (DCR) Freshwater Bacterial Exceedance Monterey Benedict Pond Beach (DCR) Freshwater Bacterial Exceedance Nahant Black Rock Marine Bacterial Exceedance Nahant Nahant Beach (DCR) Marine Bacterial Exceedance Nantucket Miacomet Pond Freshwater Algae/Cyanobacteria Advisory Quincy Chikatawbot Marine Bacterial Exceedance Quincy Germantown Firestation Marine Bacterial Exceedance Quincy Wollaston Beach (DCR) Marine Bacterial Exceedance Revere Revere Beach (DCR) Marine Bacterial Exceedance Revere Short Beach (DCR) Marine Bacterial Exceedance Salem Ocean Avenue Marine Bacterial Exceedance Salem Steps Marine Bacterial Exceedance Salem Willow Avenue Marine Bacterial Exceedance Saugus Pearce Lake @ Breakheart Reservation (DCR) Freshwater Bacterial Exceedance Southwick South Pond Beach Freshwater Bacterial Exceedance Sturbridge Walker Pond - Main Beach Freshwater Bacterial Exceedance Swampscott Kings Beach Marine Bacterial Exceedance Templeton Beaman's Pond - Campground (DCR) Freshwater Bacterial Exceedance Templeton Beaman's Pond - Day Use Beach (DCR) Freshwater Bacterial Exceedance Tisbury Hilman's Point Marine Bacterial Exceedance Townsend Pearl Hill Pond (DCR) Freshwater Bacterial Exceedance Wareham Forbes Marine Bacterial Exceedance Wareham Swift's Marine Bacterial Exceedance Westminster Crow Hill Pond Beach (DCR) Freshwater Bacterial Exceedance Winchendon Lake Dennison - North Camp Beach (DCR) Freshwater Bacterial Exceedance Winchester Shannon Beach @ Upper Mystic (DCR) Freshwater Bacterial Exceedance Winthrop Donovans Marine Bacterial Exceedance Winthrop Halford Marine Bacterial Exceedance Winthrop Pico Marine Bacterial Exceedance Winthrop Winthrop Beach (DCR) Marine Bacterial Exceedance Worcester Lake Quinsigamond - Regatta Point (DCR) Freshwater Bacterial Exceedance

Saturday's forecast called for temperatures in the mid-80s.