Over a Dozen Displaced After Overnight Fire in Lawrence

Over a dozen people, including children, were displaced from their home because of a fire overnight in Lawrence, Massachusetts.

Fire crews responded around midnight to a reported building fire on Bradford Street, which is located close to the city's center.

When crews arrived on scene, they were met with heavy fire on the back of the building. They made an "aggressive push," Chief Brian Moriarty told news media.

There were no injuries reported during the overnight fire, but 14 people were displaced from their home as a result of it, including two children.

The cause of the fire has not been said.