Overnight Lane Closures on Tobin Bridge as Crews Make Repairs

By Matt Fortin

Overnight lane closures on part of the Tobin Bridge are set to begin Monday night, allowing crews with MassDOT to work on repairs.

The closures will run from 7 p.m. through 5 a.m., Monday through Thursday, and are projected to last for around three months, according to a news release from the state's transportation department.

MassDOT said the closure will be on Route 1 southbound on the upper deck’s right lane (bus lane), from the Everett Avenue on-ramp to near the old toll plaza. Two lanes will be open at all times during the single lane closures.

Crews will be working on structural and substructure repairs, as well as safety walk rehabilitation on the Tobin Bridge, which connects Boston and Chelsea. Signs will be used to let drivers know about the traffic changes, and work is dependent on weather conditions.

The Tobin Bridge is the largest bridge in New England, and was formerly known as the Mystic River Bridge. It was built between 1948 and 1950 to replace the Chelsea Street Bridge.

