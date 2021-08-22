Oxford Family OK After Massive Tree Falls on House

Tropical Storm Henri arrived in New England Sunday, bringing flooding rain and strong winds. Even prior to the storm's arrival, downed trees and limbs were expected across the region.

In Oxford, Massachusetts, a large tree was uprooted and fell onto a family's home where a mom and her two kids were inside.

Luckily the woman who was inside with her children -- an 8-year-old and a 21-month-old -- were not injured.

Several large branches -- some as big as trees themselves -- damaged the gutters and parts of the home's roof. However, the fire department responded and said the home is still structurally sound.

MEMA Director Sam Phillips said crews are ready to respond to a variety of different issues that could arise in the commonwealth. She also said they strongly discourage 'disaster tourism.'

Homeowner Chad Bilodeau and a friend were in the process of removing branches as quickly as they could in order to put a tarp over the roof to protect it from additional rainfall Sunday and Monday.

The roots of the tree are rotted, which caused it to come down, and with the ground as saturated as it is, that's why there has been concern.

The tree did manage to miss two cars parked outside, and the homeowner says he feels incredibly grateful that there wasn't more property damage and that his family is safe.

"I had left to go get breakfast and my girlfriend called and said that a tree fell on the house so I turned around and came home to this," Bilodeau said. "I was dreading the worst, like it had crushed the house, but we were actually pretty fortunate."