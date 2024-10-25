Man injured in Maine stabbing dies 1 week later; no arrests announced

A man critically injured in a stabbing this month in the central Maine town of Palmyra died a week later, Maine State Police said Thursday, sharing the man's identity but little else about the case.

Todd Parsons, a 48-year-old from Palmyra, was wounded Friday, Oct. 11, and died the next Friday at Eastern Maine Medical Center, according to police.

While an autopsy was performed, police didn't release the cause and manner of his death, noting both that their investigation remained active and that there was still no known threat.

Police said they would release more information when it became available and it was "appropriate to do so," according to a statement.

The agency has previously said they and Somerset sheriff's deputies were called to a home on Madawaska Road and found the victim, since identified as Parsons, with serious injuries. He was taken Sebasticook Valley Hospital in Pittsfield, then transferred to Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor.

Palmyra, a town of just under 2,000 residents, is located about 30 miles outside of Bangor.