Part of skeleton found by Milton home in Blue Hills Reservation, police say

Part of a human skeleton was found behind a home in the Blue Hills Reservation in Milton this week, Massachusetts State Police said Friday.

It wasn't immediately clear who the person was or if their death involved a criminal act, a police representative noted. They didn't say what day this week the partial remains were found or on what street.

Investigators were back at the scene looking for other remains from the person who died, police said.

More information about the skeletal remains, like what part of the skeleton had already been found or when the person is believed to have died, wasn't immediately available.