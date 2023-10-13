Partial Red Line shutdown begins Saturday

Part of the Red Line is set to shutdown this weekend for more than two weeks, affecting some 44,000 riders as crews work to replace some of the oldest track in the T's system.

The T is suspending service on the Ashmont Branch between JFK/UMass and Ashmont stations and the Mattapan Line between Ashmont and Mattapan stations from Oct. 14-29 so crews can work to remedy existing speed restrictions.

Free shuttle buses will replace train and trolley service while the work is completed. The buses will operate every 5-6 minutes during weekday peak hours, and every 10-15 minutes during weekday and weekend off-peak hours.

In addition to the shuttle buses, there are going to be other options for those impacted by the shutdown, as well, according to Boston Mayor Michelle Wu.

"We are doing this in a way that takes into account that residents will need other alternatives," Wu said. "Thank you for partnering with us on making Bluebikes more accessible during that period, and thank you also for being responsive and making the Fairmont commuter line free so that residents will have another reliable way to get downtown."

The Ashmont Branch serves about 40,000 riders a day, and the Mattapan Line another 3,700, according to the MBTA.

The MBTA said the track between JFK/UMass and Ashmont stations and on the Mattapan Line is some of the oldest in the system and is badly in need of replacement. This shutdown will allow crews to replace rail, ties, and ballast to improve reliability and reduce maintenance needs.

Without the shutdown, the T said that work would have taken six months to complete.

Once the work is complete, the MBTA said 28 speed restrictions will be alleviated in the area, improving travel times dramatically for Ashmont Branch and Mattapan Line riders -- cutting about 9 minutes off the northbound trip time from Ashmont to Park Street, 7 minutes from the southbound side, and about a minute in each direction between Ashmont and Mattapan.

“Safety of the MBTA system is paramount, and this 16-day closure allows us to address many of the Red Line’s worst speed restrictions much faster than we’ve been able to accomplish during night and weekend work,” MBTA General Manager and CEO Phillip Eng said in a statement back on Aug. 24. “We understand service changes can be frustrating, and I want to thank the public for their patience while we perform this critical and targeted work between JFK/UMass and Ashmont Stations and on the Mattapan Line.”

The T said it will look to identify additional work opportunities along both lines during the shutdown aimed at improving the rider experience through station enhancements including painting, power washing, and repairing lighting fixtures; vegetation removal; the removal of tripping hazards; and accessibility improvements.

For more information on the Red Line project, go to www.mbta.com/RLT, email the project team at RLT@mbta.com or call MBTA Customer Service at 617-222-3200. Riders can also sign up for T-Alerts or follow the MBTA on X @MBTA for the latest service information.