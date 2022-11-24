Local

New England Patriots

Patriots Fall to the Vikings in a Contested Thanksgiving Showdown

By Irvin Rodriguez

The New England Patriots lost the Minnesota Vikings 33-26 in what was a close game going into the 4th quarter.

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones had a huge game through the air with 382 yards passing and 2 touchdowns but it was not enough offense.

The Patriots had two big problems in the game, special teams struggled throughout the game after being the heroes last week against the New York Jets and wide receiver Justin Jefferson had a massive game against the Patriots secondary. Jefferson ended up with 9 catches, 139 yards and a touchdown.

The Vikings' record is now 9-2 while the Patriots are now 6-5 in what has been an up and down season for New England.

