Patriots fans react to Drake Maye's 3 TD debut

By Michael Rosenfield

Drake Maye made his debut as the New England Patriots starting quarterback on Sunday.

There were some highlights, including three touchdowns and 38 yards rushing. But there were some tough moments as well, including two interceptions, a fumble, and he took some big hits.

Fans, though, were happy to see Maye get the call to start.

“We’re proud of him,” said fan Nicole Emery.

Fans say he showed more composure as the game wore on.

“He deserves a chance,” added fan Melissa Clark.

Still, despite the enthusiasm for Maye, the Patriots lost their fifth in a row. While most don’t think a playoff run is possible, they’re excited for the future and what Maye may bring to the team.

“I think Drake’s got a bright future,” said fan Pat Driscoll.

Added fan Renee Nicholas about Maye: “And he’s cute too. Kind of a Brady look.”

