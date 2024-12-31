Massachusetts

Lego display falls, hurting 10, at New Year's balloon drop in Peabody

The collapse took place while employees at the arcade, In the Game on Lowell Street, were trying to conduct a balloon drop for noon on New Year's Eve, the fire chief told NBC10 Boston

By Asher Klein

In the Game, an arcade in Peabody, Massachusetts, on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2024.
NBC10 Boston

Ten people were hurt when a Lego display fell onto spectators at a family-oriented New Year's event at a Peabody, Massachusetts, arcade on Tuesday, fire officials said.

All 10 of the injuries were minor, according to Peabody's fire chief, but eight people were taken to local hospitals; two declined to go. It wasn't immediately clear if any of the people who were hurt were children.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

>Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

The collapse took place while employees at the arcade, In the Game on Lowell Street, were trying to conduct a balloon drop for noon on New Year's Eve, the fire chief told NBC10 Boston.

That knocked over a Lego display, which fell about 12 feet onto people.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our >News Headlines newsletter.

Tickets for the event were sold out, according to a listing online. There was a "Happy Noon Years" sign over a entrance to the building Tuesday afternoon.

More Peabody news

Massachusetts Nov 13

Route 1 in Peabody reopened after truck rollover snarls morning commute

Massachusetts Nov 7

Dozens of people displaced after Peabody apartment building fire

Massachusetts Sep 25

Peabody high school wrestler dies after suffering medical emergency at practice

This article tagged under:

MassachusettsPeabody
Newsletters Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us