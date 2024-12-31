Lego display falls, hurting 10, at New Year's balloon drop in Peabody

Ten people were hurt when a Lego display fell onto spectators at a family-oriented New Year's event at a Peabody, Massachusetts, arcade on Tuesday, fire officials said.

All 10 of the injuries were minor, according to Peabody's fire chief, but eight people were taken to local hospitals; two declined to go. It wasn't immediately clear if any of the people who were hurt were children.

The collapse took place while employees at the arcade, In the Game on Lowell Street, were trying to conduct a balloon drop for noon on New Year's Eve, the fire chief told NBC10 Boston.

That knocked over a Lego display, which fell about 12 feet onto people.

Tickets for the event were sold out, according to a listing online. There was a "Happy Noon Years" sign over a entrance to the building Tuesday afternoon.