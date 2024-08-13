Peacock reported missing on Cape Cod

Authorities on Cape Cod are trying to reunite a missing peacock with his owner.

Animal control officers in Harwich, Massachusetts, said Tuesday that the bird was chased off its property in the North Westgate Road area on Sunday.

STAY IN THE KNOW Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

"He is nervous around people, so PLEASE DO NOT CHASE HIM or ATTEMPT TO CATCH HIM!!" Harwich Animal Control said in a Facebook post.

Get top local stories in Boston delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Boston's News Headlines newsletter.

The peacock was last spotted near the intersection of North Westgate Road and Cahoon Lane.

Anyone who spots the peacock is asked to call 508-430-7541.

The animal control office noted that a second "free roaming peacock" is known to live in the area, but only one is missing.