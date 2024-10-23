Falmouth

Pedestrian critically injured in Cape Cod crash

The driver stayed on scene and is cooperating with investigators, police said

By Thea DiGiammerino

A 29-year-old man was rushed to the hospital with critical injuries after he was hit by a car in Falmouth, Massachusetts, on Tuesday.

Police said the man was hit on the 600-block of Main Street around 5:15 p.m. Tuesday. He suffered life-threatening injuries and was transported by Falmouth Fire and Rescue to the hospital, where he remains in critical condition. He has not been publicly identified.

The driver stayed on scene and is cooperating with investigators, police said. Investigators say it does not appear the victim was not in a crosswalk when he was hit.

Falmouth police, the Cape Cod Law Enforcement Crash Reconstruction Unit and the Barnstable County Sheriff's Office are all investigating.

No other details were immediately available.

