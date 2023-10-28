Brighton

Pedestrian hit by vehicle in Brighton

The pedestrian crash occurred on N Beacon Street at Market Street, Boston police said

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

A pedestrian was taken to the hospital after being struck by a vehicle Saturday night in Boston's Brighton neighborhood, police said.

According to Boston police, the incident occurred around 7:01 p.m. on N Beacon Street at Market Street.

Police did not provide an update on the person's condition but said full notifications had been made and homicide detectives were called to the scene.

There was also no information released on the driver involved.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

An investigation is ongoing.

This article tagged under:

BrightonMassachusettsBoston
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us