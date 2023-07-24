Local

Hampton Beach

Pedestrian hurt after crash involving police car near Hampton Beach waterfront

By Matt Fortin

A crash that involved a police car left a pedestrian hurt near the waterfront strip of Hampton Beach, New Hampshire, on Sunday evening, according to state police.

The crash involved a Hampton Police Department cruiser, and happened at around 7:15 p.m. on Ashworth Street, right near Ocean Boulevard and Nudd Avenue, according to a news release from New Hampshire State Police.

The pedestrian was taken to a nearby hospital in an ambulance, but the nature of their injuries was unknown at last check. The police officer involved — who has not been publicly named — was not hurt during the incident.

Road closures were ongoing for hours on Sunday evening after the crash, including a stretch of Ocean Boulevard.

An investigation remains ongoing, and anyone who has information has been asked to contact state troopers.

