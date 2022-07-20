Pedestrian Seriously Hurt in Wilmington Hit-and-Run Crash, Police Say

Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that seriously injured a pedestrian in Wilmington, Massachusetts, on Wednesday morning, officials said, asking for help tracking down the driver.

The person was hit by a vehicle near the intersection of Nichols and 5th streets around 7:10 a.m., Wilmington police said. The intersection is near the border between Billerica and Tewksbury.

The victim, whose name has not yet been released, was seriously injured in the crash, police said.

They didn't provide any information on what vehicle is believed to have hit the person. Anyone with information on the crash was asked to contact police at 978-658-5071.