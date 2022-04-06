Local

Pedestrian Struck By MBTA Commuter Rail Train in Ayer

The man suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken by medical helicopter to a local hospital, police said

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

A man was critically injured Wednesday afternoon when he was struck by an MBTA commuter rail train in Ayer, Massachusetts, police said.

According to Transit police, the man was trespassing in the right of way when he was struck by an outbound Fitchburg Line train around 3:40 p.m.

He sustained life-threatening injures and was taken by medical helicopter to a local hospital, police said.

All train traffic on the Fitchburg Line was stopped while the investigation was completed, and the MBTA warned commuters to expect significant delays on Fitchburg Line trains in both directions as a result of police activity near Ayer.

Ayer police asked people to avoid the area of Depot Square as the police department and MBTA police investigated the incident involving a man and a train.

Just after 7 p.m., the MBTA said police activity near Ayer had been cleared, and normal service was resuming on the Fitchburg Line. Residual delays were expected.

Transit police detectives and the Ayer Police Department are actively investigating the incident. Foul play is not suspected.

An investigation is ongoing.

