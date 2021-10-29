Mass. Homeowners With Baseball Bat Fend Off Intruder Making Bizarre Demands

A couple in Pembroke, Massachusetts, has a wild story to tell after an uninvited guest broke into their home. With a baseball bat and a phone call from the roof, they helped occupy the suspect until police arrived.

Andrea Kelley and her husband live on Azeedad Farm in Pembroke. She woke up to let the dogs out in their backyard early Friday morning. She said she was gone only 20 seconds, but when she came back in, she found a total stranger in her home.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

"I peeked my head in there and said, 'Who the hell are you?' He said, 'I don't want to hurt you. Get out of the kitchen.' I'm like okay, then," Kelley said.

She ran to get her husband for help. Luckily, he was prepared.

"He puts his hand in the closet and pulls out this bat from like 1912. And he says, 'Alright. I'll be back.' And I was like, 'Go get him, honey,'" she said.

NBC10 Boston

Kelley said the intruder threatened to kill her husband, claimed to be a vampire and had a list of bizarre demands.

"He had baggy clothes so we didn't know if he had a knife or a gun. My husband asked what he wanted and he said shoes," Kelley said.

While her husband was trying to occupy the intruder , Andrea climbed on the roof to call police.

"I was thinking, okay, if he goes berserk, he's not going to find me up here. I'm going to survive," Kelley said.

Only NBC10 Boston's cameras were rolling when police took 28-year-old Ryan Dillon of Yarmouth into an ambulance. He's facing a number of charges, including breaking and entering. Police are also investigating whether or not he tried to break into two other homes in the area before making it to the Kelley's home.

As wild as the story is, Kelley said she is just glad he did not hurt her husband or any of their animals.

"My heart goes out to him. I hope he gets the help he needs and, yeah, maybe some shoes. If police know his size, I would be happy to send him a pair," she said.

It wasn't immediately clear if Dillon had an attorney who could speak to the charges.