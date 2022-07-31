Person Dies After Being Pulled From Water in Ipswich

A person is dead after being pulled from the water Sunday evening in Ipswich, Massachusetts, officials announced.

The Ipswich police and fire departments responded to Pavilion Beach around 5:17 p.m. after being alerted to someone in distress in the water at Pavilion Beach.

The person, who has not been identified, was pulled from the water and aided by a retired Ipswich firefighter and an off-duty Somerville firefighter, officials said. The person was rushed by ambulance to a local hospital where they were pronounced dead.

No other details were immediately released, including why the person became distressed or what they were doing in the water. The Ipswich Police Department and the Essex County District Attorney's Office are investigating.

Pavilion Beach is a town-owned area near Great Neck Park, and has access for beach-goers with great views of the coast, according to the Ipswich town website.