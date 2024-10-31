Massachusetts

Person ejected in rollover crash on I-95 in Foxborough

Massachusetts State Police say a person suffered life-threatening injuries after being ejected from a vehicle on Interstate 95

NBC10 Boston

A person suffered life-threatening injuries after a crash Wednesday evening in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

State police responded just before 8 p.m. to the rollover crash on Interstate 95 southbound.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Authorities say one person was ejected from the vehicle.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

No further information was immediately available.

This article tagged under:

MassachusettsFoxborough
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today Politics
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us