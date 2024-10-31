Person ejected in rollover crash on I-95 in Foxborough

A person suffered life-threatening injuries after a crash Wednesday evening in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

State police responded just before 8 p.m. to the rollover crash on Interstate 95 southbound.

Authorities say one person was ejected from the vehicle.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

No further information was immediately available.