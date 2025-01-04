Teen charged in deadly Brockton stabbing

One person was killed in an early-morning stabbing on Saturday in Brockton, Massachusetts, authorities say.

Brockton police received a 911 call shortly before 2 a.m. Saturday from a resident reporting the stabbing of a male family member at a residence on Foster Street, the Plymouth District Attorney's Office said. Police and emergency medical personnel responded and found a man suffering from multiple stab wounds.

The man was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital, where he died of his injuries. He has been identified by the district attorney's office as 19-year-old Kyle Ambrose.

Brockton police and state police investigated the incident, canvassing the area and reviewing surveillance video.

As a result of their investigation, the district attorney's office said investigators developed probable cause to arrest 18-year-old Jayden Fernandez. They learned that Fernandez was being treated at Newton Wellesley Hospital for a hand injury, and he was taken into custody there.

He is scheduled to be arraigned on a murder charge Monday in Brockton District Court.

The investigation is ongoing, the district attorney's office said.