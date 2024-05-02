dorchester

Man arrested in September shooting that injured 5 in Dorchester due in court

Micah Ennis is charged with five counts of armed assault to murder, as well as unlawful firearm possession

By Staff Reports

The second man arrested in connection with a violent shooting last year in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood is due in court Thursday.

Micah Ennis, 25, was arrested in Roxbury on Wednesday, Boston police said.

He's accused of shooting five people, including two children, at a housing complex on Ames Street on Sept. 17. The children were playing outside their home when they were shot.

All five victims have since recovered.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Ennis is charged with five counts of armed assault to murder, as well as unlawful firearm possession. It was not immediately clear if he had an attorney.

Gianni Johnson of Dorchester was arrested on similar charges days after the shooting. He also faces a charge of unlawful possession of a machine gun.

Ennis will be arraigned in Suffolk Superior Court Thursday.

More Massachusetts news

Raynham 10 hours ago

Man killed in Raynham police shooting pointed gun at officers, bodycam footage shows

investigations 15 hours ago

Lawrence fire chief says they're finding illegal, unsafe apartments at every response

Worcester May 1

Vehicle crashes into Worcester home after driver shot, police say

This article tagged under:

dorchesterBostonBoston police
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us