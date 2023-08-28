Roxbury

Person shot near Roxbury park, Boston police say

The Boston Police Department responded to a shooting around 4:15 p.m. on Washington Street in the area of Ramsay Park

NBC10 Boston

A person was shot Monday afternoon near a park in Boston's Roxbury neighborhood, according to police.

The Boston Police Department says it was called around 4:15 p.m. to a shooting on Washington Street, in the area of Ramsay Park.

The victim's condition was not immediately known. Police did not give word of any arrests.

The investigation is active and ongoing, police said.

