Person shot near Roxbury park, Boston police say

A person was shot Monday afternoon near a park in Boston's Roxbury neighborhood, according to police.
The Boston Police Department says it was called around 4:15 p.m. to a shooting on Washington Street, in the area of Ramsay Park.
The victim's condition was not immediately known. Police did not give word of any arrests.
The investigation is active and ongoing, police said.
