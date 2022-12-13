Person Stabbed in Mass. and Cass Area of Boston

A person was stabbed in Boston Tuesday near the troubled Mass. and Cass area of the city.

Boston police confirmed they responded to the stabbing on Southampton Street around 1:15 p.m. The victim has injuries that are not life-threatening, police said. More details on what happened were not immediately available.

This area of the city has been plagued by issues of transients, public drug use and sometimes violence. Mayor Michelle Wu has made cleaning up the area a priority, but despite efforts to remove a large encampment earlier this year, outreach workers and nearby residents continue to see issues.

Among those issues is the state of nearby Clifford Park. Advocates have said it's been a daily battle to keep it clean and clear of drug paraphernalia, including needles. It has been shut down several times due to the safety concerns, and there have been reports of children getting pricked by needles while playing and practicing sports.

The Boston Public Health Commission and Boston Police Department have been working with Wu's office to offer more resources in the area.

Finding places for the hundreds of unhoused men and women to live and get treatment has been a big part of solving the Mass. and Cass problem. There are homeless shelters in the area and outreach workers frequent the area in an effort to improve the circumstances.

Dr. Monica Bharel, tapped to respond to the humanitarian crisis at Mass. and Cass, spoke with NBC10 Boston about the city's efforts to clear tents from the encampment and what Boston is doing to help people who live there.